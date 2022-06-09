ForMin Aurescu spoke with French counterpart Colonna about NATO Battle Group in Romania

ForMin Aurescu spoke with French counterpart Colonna about NATO Battle Group in Romania. Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu and the new Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, Catherine Colonna, met on Thursday on the sidelines of the OECD Ministerial Conference in Paris, with the two officials discussing the operationalization, as soon as possible, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]