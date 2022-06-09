SIF Oltenia Seeks to Exit Eximbank Following Approval of Merger with Banca Romaneasca

SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO), as a shareholder holding 4,364,430 shares or 3.270% of Romania's export and import bank EximBank, on Thursday expressed its intention to withdraw from the status of shareholder thereof in accordance with the provisions of Article 134, paragraph 1 of Law 31/1990 R, the (...)