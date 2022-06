French President Macron to visit Romania on June 15

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, will pay a visit to Romania on June 15, according to sources familiar with the plans consulted by Europa FM. President Macron will reportedly go to the military base from Mihail Kogălniceanu, in the eastern part of Romania, where he will meet with some (...)