Reckitt Benckiser 2021 Turnover Down 11% In Romania To RON390M YOY

Reckitt Benckiser 2021 Turnover Down 11% In Romania To RON390M YOY. Reckitt Benckiser Romania, the local subsidiary of the British company, which brings Nurofen brand locally, the bestselling over-the-counter drug, ended 2021 with RON390 million turnover, down 11% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]