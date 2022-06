Prodvinalco Expects Higher Turnover, but Lower Profit in 2022

Prodvinalco Expects Higher Turnover, but Lower Profit in 2022. Spirits producer Prodvilanco, majority held by Mircea Todea, Vasile Albon and Marcel Hosu, projects RON57 million turnover for 2022, up 5% on the year. As regards profit, the company’s representatives expect a decline on inflation (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]