Medima Health Set to See Turnover More Than Triple in 2022 YOY. Vlad Ardeleanu, CEO of medical operator Medima Health, says the company will see turnover more than triple in 2022 against 2021. This would drive its business to over RON40 million, in line with ZF calculations. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]