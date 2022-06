Agista Targets Another 5-6 Deals in 2022, 10 Deals in 2023

Agista Targets Another 5-6 Deals in 2022, 10 Deals in 2023. Alternative investment fund Agista, helping local SMEs get listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, mulls clinching as many as six deals in 2022, says CEO Nicolae Kovacs. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]