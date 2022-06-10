Equilibrium 2, the first office building in Romania to obtain RoGBC – Net Zero Carbon Buildings preliminary certification

Equilibrium 2, the first office building in Romania to obtain RoGBC – Net Zero Carbon Buildings preliminary certification. Equilibrium 2, the second phase of the Equilibrium project developed by Skanska in the Barbu Văcărescu – Floreasca area, obtains the preliminary Net Zero Carbon Buildings certification, granted by the Romania Green Building Council. Thus, Equilibrium 2 becomes the first office building in Romania (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]