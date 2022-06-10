NN Romania has donated over 1 million euro and has been involved in the community with over 1,000 hours of volunteering since the beginning of 2021 until now



Supporting the community is one of NN’s strategic priorities, reflected in initiatives that contribute to people’s physical, emotional and financial well-being. Since the beginning of 2021, NN Romania has participated with over 1 million euro and over 1,000 hours of volunteering in social causes (...)