June 10, 2022

Silicon Valley’s HTEC Group Makes Its Entry in Romania After Securing a $140M Investment for Global Expansion
Jun 10, 2022

Serbia-founded and U.S.-based technology services, consulting and software company HTEC Group is set to create up to 1000 jobs in four major cities in Romania – Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara and Iași, bringing cutting-edge technology and innovation to the region and opportunities for work on (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Banca Transilvania CEO Omer Tetik Sells 1M Shares on Bucharest Stoc Exchange Omer Tetik, CEO of Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), Romania's largest bank by assets, sold one million shares in the lender on June 7, 2022, according to a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The price per unit reached RON2.45, bringing the total to RON2.45 (...)

Impact Developer & Contractor Gets EUR20M Loan from Alpha Bank Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO) has notified shareholders of the signing of a working capital loan agreement, under which it got EUR20 million from Alpha Bank, the company said in a report to the Bucharest Stock (...)

Iohannis, after B9 Summit: We had an exchange of substantive views on recent security developments ahead the NATO Summit in Madrid. Duda: We want a stronger NATO forward presence in the region President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that at the B9 Summit there had been an exchange of substantive views between participating leaders on recent security developments, stressing that it is necessary for the Alliance “to be able to defend every inch” of its territory. “Today we have focused on (...)

B9 Summit adopts Joint Declaration: We call on Russia to withdraw from the Ukrainian territory, we need to increase multidimensional allied presence The heads of state who are part of the Bucharest 9 (B9) Format adopted on Friday a joint 11-point Declaration strongly condemning Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression against Ukraine, urging Russia to withdraw its forces from the Ukrainian territory and further support the need to (...)

Government: Adoption of Roadmap is key step in process of Romania joining OECD The Government welcomes the adoption of Romania’s Accession Roadmap to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development at the final session of the OECD Council ministerial meeting on Friday, June 10th, a press release by the government reads. The Roadmap sets out the terms, conditions (...)

MedLife Expands Its Portfolio With Two New Acquisitions MedLife, the leader of the Romanian private medical services market, has acquired the entire package of shares in the Tomorad Diagnostic and Imaging Medical Center in the town of Sfantu Gheorghe and also 60% of the shares of the Gastroenterology Medical Center in the town of Targu (...)

Sofia Court of Appeal orders extradition of former Minister of Tourism Elena Udrea to Romania. Elena Udrea: There seems to be no justice for me in Romania or Bulgaria either The Sofia Court of Appeal admitted on Friday the request of the Romanian authorities regarding the extradition of the former Minister of Tourism, Elena Udrea, who has to serve a 6-year imprisonment sentence in Romania, in the Gala Bute case. The court in Bulgaria ordered the enforcement of the (...)

 


