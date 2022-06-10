DefMin Dincu: Romania will call for Russia to be considered as an aggressor endangering Euro-Atlantic security and safety at Madrid Summit



Romania will call for Russia to be considered as an aggressor endangering Euro-Atlantic security and safety, and for the Black Sea to be considered a danger zone for which special attention is required at the NATO Summit in Madrid, Minister of National Defence Vasile Dincu declared on Thursday. (...)