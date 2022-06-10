War damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure estimated at over USD 100 billion

War damage to Ukraine's infrastructure estimated at over USD 100 billion. The destruction and damaging of residential and non-residential buildings and infrastructure caused by the war in Ukraine has reached an estimated total of USD 103.9 billion, while the overall economic losses go up to USD 600 billion, according to an analysis carried out by the KSE Institute