Legendary Romanian actor Victor Rebengiuc announces retirement. Watch him online in his most memorable role

Legendary Romanian actor Victor Rebengiuc announces retirement. Watch him online in his most memorable role. Victor Rebengiuc, one of Romania’s most recognizable theater stars, announced that he is now performing his last role, ending over six decades spent in the limelight. The legendary actor currently stars in “The Father,” a play directed by Cristi Juncu which will premiere this weekend. In 2014, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]