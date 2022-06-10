Bridge in Romania collapses six months after reopening, prosecutors investigate the case
One person was injured after a recently rehabilitated road bridge in Neamt county, northeastern Romania, collapsed on Thursday, June 9. A truck and a van were crossing the bridge when it fell. Prosecutors are now investigating the case, especially as the bridge reopened for traffic only six (...)
