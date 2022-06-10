Pakistan: Romanian NGO covers the salaries of three teachers at Askole school for second year



Romania's Alex Gavan Foundation keeps supporting the small community of Askole, a remote mountain village in Pakistan. For the second consecutive year, the NGO set up by mountaineer Alex Gavan is paying the salaries of three teachers at the Askole school, where 271 children are studying. The (...)