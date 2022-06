Defence Ministry: First time firings with HIMARS of Romanian Army

Defence Ministry: First time firings with HIMARS of Romanian Army. The Ministry of National Defense informs that, between June 8th and 10th, at the National Training Center for Anti-Aircraft Defense General Ion Bungescu from southeastern Capu Midia, firings took place for the first time with the HIMARS system entered into the endowment of the 8th Tactical (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]