Raiffeisen Bank Raises RON525M Via Green Bond Issue

Raiffeisen Bank, one of the largest lenders in Romania, on Friday said it raised RON525 million from stock market investors through an issue of green bonds with a five-year maturity and an annual fixed coupon of 8.927%.