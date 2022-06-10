Iohannis, after B9 Summit: We had an exchange of substantive views on recent security developments ahead the NATO Summit in Madrid. Duda: We want a stronger NATO forward presence in the region



President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that at the B9 Summit there had been an exchange of substantive views between participating leaders on recent security developments, stressing that it is necessary for the Alliance “to be able to defend every inch” of its territory. “Today we have focused on (...)