B9 Summit adopts Joint Declaration: We call on Russia to withdraw from the Ukrainian territory, we need to increase multidimensional allied presence



The heads of state who are part of the Bucharest 9 (B9) Format adopted on Friday a joint 11-point Declaration strongly condemning Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression against Ukraine, urging Russia to withdraw its forces from the Ukrainian territory and further support the need to (...)