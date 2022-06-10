Government: Adoption of Roadmap is key step in process of Romania joining OECD

Government: Adoption of Roadmap is key step in process of Romania joining OECD. The Government welcomes the adoption of Romania’s Accession Roadmap to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development at the final session of the OECD Council ministerial meeting on Friday, June 10th, a press release by the government reads. The Roadmap sets out the terms, conditions (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]