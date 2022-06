Banca Transilvania CEO Omer Tetik Sells 1M Shares on Bucharest Stoc Exchange

Banca Transilvania CEO Omer Tetik Sells 1M Shares on Bucharest Stoc Exchange. Omer Tetik, CEO of Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), Romania's largest bank by assets, sold one million shares in the lender on June 7, 2022, according to a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The price per unit reached RON2.45, bringing the total to RON2.45 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]