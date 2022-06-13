 
June 13, 2022

Romanian marketeer-turned-war correspondent keeps thousands informed on Ukraine war
Jun 13, 2022

Romanian marketeer-turned-war correspondent keeps thousands informed on Ukraine war.

When digital marketing expert Radu Hossu started writing and posting about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he didn’t expect that much would come of it. Night after night, he would update whoever would be reading on the situation at the frontlines. Each of his posts now gathers thousands of likes (...)

Dolo Trans Olimp Expects 30% Growth in 2022 Dolo Trans Olimp (DTO), controlled by entrepreneur Cristian Dolofan, ended last year with RON407.8 million (EUR84 million) revenue, up 7.5% on the previous year, public Finance Ministry website data show.

Soceram Invests in Upgrades, Builds New Plant in 2022 The building materials manufacturer Soceram in Campina, owned by Mihai Anastasescu, is investing in upgrading of its factories in Dambovita County, in parallel with the plan to build a new production facility.

Survey: 46% Of Romanians Say Their Purchasing Power Decreased In Past 12 Months The 2022 edition of a pan-European survey shows 46% of Romanians and Hungarians believe their purchasing power has decreased over the last 12 months.

New Dacia Cars To Bear New Logo Starting June 2022 Almost a year and a half since Romanian carmaker Dacia unveiled the new logo alongside with the Bigster concept, French group Renault, the owner of Dacia, presented the entire Dacia range with the new logo and also with a new design (...)

TMK Hydroenergy Power Starts Works On New Hydropower Plant In EUR700,000 Investment TMK Hydroenergy Power, part of CEZ Group, has started works on a new hydropower plant in Caras Severin County, on the Barzava River, within an investment worth EUR700,000.

Black Sea Oil & Gas Announces Start Of Natural Gas Production From MGD Project Black Sea Oil & Gas SA (BSOG) together with its co-venture partners, Petro Ventures Resources SRL and Gas Plus Dacia on Wednesday announced that production has started from the Midia Gas Development (MGD) Project and first gas was already delivered to the National Transmission (...)

BCR To List New Green Bond Issue Worth RON702M On Bucharest Stock Exchange Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), the second largest lender in Romania by assets, is launching a new issue of green bonds.

 


