Coca-Cola HBC Romania 2021 Turnover Up 13% To RON2.7B YOY

Coca-Cola HBC Romania 2021 Turnover Up 13% To RON2.7B YOY. Coca-Cola HBC Romania, the biggest beverage bottler locally, ended 2021 with RON2.76 billion turnover, up 13.5% from 2020, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]