Agroland Agribusiness In Talks to Buy Farm, Silo, in Estimated EUR2M Investment. Agroland Agribusiness, part of Agroland group, is in talks to acquire a farm and a silo, in an investment put at EUR2 million, explained Florin Radu, general manager of the company. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]