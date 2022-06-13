PM Ciuca: The Mineriad of June 13-15, 1990 is one of the most painful moments in our post-communist history



Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent a message on Monday on the 32nd anniversary of the Mineriad [the miners’ riot – ed.n.] of June 13-15, 1990, stating that “the marathon demonstration of civil society against neo-communism was suppressed by some Romanians instigating against other Romanians” and (...)