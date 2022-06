Ministry of Health: First case of monkeypox diagnosed in Romania

Ministry of Health: First case of monkeypox diagnosed in Romania. The Ministry of Health announced on Monday that the first case of monkeypox in Romania was diagnosed in a 26-year-old man from Bucharest. "This is a 26-year-old man from Bucharest. He was diagnosed on Monday following laboratory investigations," informs a press release from the Ministry of