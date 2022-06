German group Knauf to invest another EUR 200 mln in Romania

German group Knauf to invest another EUR 200 mln in Romania. The German group Knauf will invest EUR 200 million to develop two new factories for plasterboard, metal profiles and insulation materials in Romania, Profit.ro reported. The new production facilities will generate 200 jobs. The Romanian authorities will support the project since the new