Romania's annual inflation rate reaches 14.5% y/y in May

Romania's annual inflation rate reaches 14.5% y/y in May. Romania's annual inflation rate rose to 14.5% in May, up from 13.8% in April, the statistics office INS announced. This was just above the median of 14.4% set by the Bloomberg survey and below BCR Erste Bank's forecast of 14.7%. The monthly inflation eased to 1.2% m/m in May from 3.7% m/m in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]