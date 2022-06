Romanians, more supportive of euro adoption than neighbors

Romanians, more supportive of euro adoption than neighbors. Roughly 77% of Romanians are favorable to the adoption of the euro, the highest level of support among countries that are not part of the Eurozone, shows a recently published Eurobarometer survey. The survey was conducted in the second half of April in Romania and six other EU member states (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]