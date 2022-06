Maspex Romania Hits RON805.7M Turnover in 2021, Up 18% YOY

Maspex Romania Hits RON805.7M Turnover in 2021, Up 18% YOY. Maspex Romania, a major player on the soft drinks, as well as on the pasta markets, ended 2021 with RON805.7 million turnover, up almost 18% on the year, in line with ZF calculations based on company data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]