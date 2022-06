Bayer Romania Expects Two-Digit Turnover Growth in 2022

Bayer Romania Expects Two-Digit Turnover Growth in 2022. German giant Bayer, one of the world’s biggest players in the chemical and pharma industry, which has seed production and fertilizer and plant protection product sales operations in Romania, projects two-digit revenue growth in 2022, after a very good (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]