Prysmian 1Q/2022 Turnover Up 18%; Targets RON1.5B By Yearend

Electrical and optical fiber producer Prysmian of Slatina, part of Italy's Prysmian group, ended the first quarter of this year with 18% higher turnover against the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]