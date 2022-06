Procema Ends 2021 with 28% Higher Turnover, at RON494M

Procema Ends 2021 with 28% Higher Turnover, at RON494M. Construction company Procema in 2021 hit RON494 million turnover, up 28% from 2020. Profit climbed to RON35.4 million, a 62% increase, while the company’s average number of employees remained flat at around 160. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]