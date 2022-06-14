(P) The secret of the students at the British School of Bucharest - a school that can get you to top universities



(P) The secret of the students at the British School of Bucharest - a school that can get you to top universities.

Dr. Seuss said that children want the same things adults want: to laugh, to be challenged, to be entertained and delighted. We all know that life is not only about having fun. However, studies have shown that learning through experimentation stands the test of time, unlike learning exclusively (...)