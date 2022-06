Bittnet Systems Sells 11.9% of Dendrio Solutions to Agista Investments for RON7.49M

Bittnet Systems (BNET.RO), an IT&C solutions integrator and provider of training services in the IT sector, sold 11.9% in the capital of Dendrio Solutions to investment fund Agista Investments, for RON7.49 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]