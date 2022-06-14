French President, expected in Romania to meet the French troops deployed here. Iohannis to welcome Macron at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Military Air Base



President Klaus Iohannis will welcome on Wednesday morning the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Military Air Base in southeastern Constanta County, the Presidential Administration informs in a release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday. The two presidents (...)