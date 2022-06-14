Leonardo Badea (BNR): Romania may contribute to the growth and competitiveness effort of the European economy



Leonardo Badea (BNR): Romania may contribute to the growth and competitiveness effort of the European economy.

Supported by investments, Romania’s industry and agriculture, through existing capacities and competencies, can supplement EU imports from third countries, reducing costs, supply times and dependence on geopolitically and operationally risky areas. The way forward for the economic development of (...)