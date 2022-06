Romania shifts to weekly reporting of Covid-19 cases

Romania shifts to weekly reporting of Covid-19 cases. Romania will report the Covid-19 cases weekly instead of daily, as it has been the case since March 2020, health minister Alexandru Rafila announced on June 13. The decision comes as the number of cases, hospital admissions, and patients admitted to intensive care units is low, the minister (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]