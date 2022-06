Romania’s Total External Debt Down EUR66M to EUR134B in Jan-April

Romania’s Total External Debt Down EUR66M to EUR134B in Jan-April. Romania’s total external debt shrank by EUR66 million to EUR134.5 billion in January-April, of which direct public debt accounted for EUR56.3 billion, EUR2.4 billion lower than on December 31, 2021, Romania’s central bank data released on Tuesday (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]