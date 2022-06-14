Investor aims to revive famous spa resort in eastern Romania with EUR 20 mln retreat

Investor aims to revive famous spa resort in eastern Romania with EUR 20 mln retreat. A new spa retreat, developed with a EUR 20 million investment, aims to revive the Lacu Sărat resort near Brăila, in Eastern Romania. Local investor Vasile Dogărescu, who owns the Eldomir fuel station chain and several agricultural businesses developed under the same brand, inaugurated Alma Health (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]