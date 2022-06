Romania reports first monkeypox cases

Romania reports first monkeypox cases. A 26-year-old man from Bucharest was diagnosed with monkeypox on Monday, June 13, making him the country’s first case. The second case was confirmed one day later on a 32-year-old-man. The first patient started having symptoms 5 days ago, and he presented himself to the hospital, where he was (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]