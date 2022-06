Speaker Ciolacu: Romania will be next to Ukraine, which must win this war



Speaker Ciolacu: Romania will be next to Ukraine, which must win this war.

Romania will be next to Ukraine, which must win this war, and at this moment Vladimir Putin is responsible for being a war criminal, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, said on Tuesday at the inauguration of the photo exhibition organized by the Ukrainian Embassy, in the... (...)