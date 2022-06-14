Competition Council’s Chiritoiu: Drivers’ protests against fuel prices are perfectly justified

Competition Council’s Chiritoiu: Drivers’ protests against fuel prices are perfectly justified. Protests against fuel prices are perfectly justified, and consumers have the right to be dissatisfied and not to buy from traders who practice very high prices, the head of the Competition Council, Bogdan Chiritoiu, told the conference “Competitive challenges in the new economic context,” (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]