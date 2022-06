OMV Petrom Proposes RON2.6B Worth of Special Dividends

OMV Petrom Proposes RON2.6B Worth of Special Dividends. OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) the largest company on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, whose profitability is tied to the price of fuel, on Tuesday evening announced it would submit a proposal to shareholders to pay special dividends of RON0.045/share, as a result of its “financial strength”, the company said (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]