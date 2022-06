Mobile Phone Wholesaler Gersim Posts RON40M Net Profit in 2021

Romania's largest mobile phone and tablet wholesaler in Romania, Gersim Impex, posted almost RoN40 million net profit in 2021, 8% higher than in the previous year, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]