Soceram Invests in Upgrades, Builds New Plant in 2022

Soceram Invests in Upgrades, Builds New Plant in 2022. The building materials manufacturer Soceram in Campina, owned by Mihai Anastasescu, is investing in upgrading of its factories in Dambovita County, in parallel with the plan to build a new production facility. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]