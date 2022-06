Dolo Trans Olimp Expects 30% Growth in 2022

Dolo Trans Olimp Expects 30% Growth in 2022. Dolo Trans Olimp (DTO), controlled by entrepreneur Cristian Dolofan, ended last year with RON407.8 million (EUR84 million) revenue, up 7.5% on the previous year, public Finance Ministry website data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]