Romanian Soc-Dem leader: We must tax capital and not labor

Romanian Soc-Dem leader: We must tax capital and not labor. Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of Romania’s Social Democratic Party (PSD), which is currently part of the ruling coalition in Romania, believes that capital should be taxed higher to take some of the tax burdens off of those with low and medium income. The statement was made in connection to a PSD (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]