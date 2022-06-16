 
June 16, 2022

Romanian mothers sent to court for illegally cashing in child-raising allowances
Twenty-eight women from the Suceava, Neamț, Iași, and Botoșani counties have been sent to trial by prosecutors in Suceava after it was proven that they had been illegally collecting child-raising allowances using false documents, according to a press release issued by Suceava Prosecutor’s Office (...)

