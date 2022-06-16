New car registrations in Romania, up 33% in the first five months of 2022



New car registrations in Romania, up 33% in the first five months of 2022.

Over 47,000 new cars were registered in Romania in the first five months of the year, a 33.3% increase relative to the same period of 2021, according to data from the Association of Automobile Manufacturers and Importers (APIA), quoted by Agerpres. The car brands most favored by Romanian (...)